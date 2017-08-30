Albas gets shadow role

Photo: Wayne Moore MP Dan Albas, right, with Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer during an event in Kelowna Tuesday.

An Okanagan MP has been named to the Conservative shadow cabinet.

Leader Andrew Scheer unveiled the list Wednesday.

It includes Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas, who will serve as critic for small business. Albas was formerly the deputy finance critic.

Albas, in his second term, spent the day Tuesday with Scheer as he toured the Central Okanagan. He's one of seven BC Tory MPs named to the shadow cabinet.

Dianne Watts, thought to be a possible candidate for leadership of the BC Liberals, was named critic for employment, workforce development and labour. Alice Wong was named seniors critic, while Ed Fast is critic for environment and climate change.

Mark Strahl is chief opposition whip.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold didn't make the list.

"Our shadow ministers are united, energized and diverse," said Scheer in a statement.

Scheer, who surprised most when he won the leadership by a thin margin on the 13th ballot on May 27, also found critic positions for many of those who also contested the leadership of the party.

His main competitor, Maxime Bernier will watch over the Liberals innovation and science ministry, while third-place finisher Erin O'Toole gets foreign affairs.

The Conservative caucus will meet in Winnipeg next week to map out a strategy prior to the resumption of Parliament Sept. 18.

The Liberal Caucus will do the same thing when they convene for three days meetings in Kelowna beginning next Tuesday.