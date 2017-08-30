Baker loses arm at work

Photo: Google Street View

A West Kelowna business has been fined by WorkSafeBC, due to faulty equipment which led to an employee losing most of her right arm earlier this year.

The penalty of $6,279.52 was imposed on Nature's Oven Foods on Jul. 20 by WorkSafeBC. According to the incident report, the worker had her arm drawn into the dough mixer machine on Mar. 19.

"WorkSafeBC's investigation found that the guard on the dough mixer had been modified from its original design by the addition of a hinged opening in the guard that was large enough to allow access to the interior while the mixer was in operation", the report stated.

The report added that Nature's Oven Foods "failed to ensure its machinery was fitted with adequate safeguards", and "failed to provide workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary".

Through inspection reports obtained from WorkSafeBC, Castanet has learned that Nature's Oven Foods has had two serious injuries resulting in amputation since early 2016.

The company has been issued nine orders by WorkSafeBC in 2017. As of Aug. 23, four of those orders are still outstanding.

"We’re working with WCB to achieve WorkSafe procedures, and WorkSafe compliance with WCB", Arnie Kouwenhoven said, owner of Nature Oven's Foods.

Kouwenhoven added that Dumas will be returning to work as soon as she is capable to come back.

Two months after the accident, the victim, Anja Dumas was recognized in the House of Commons by Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan - Similkameen - Nicola.

Albas explained Dumas' role in baking the Canada cake on Canada Day in West Kelowna, which she began doing several years ago and has earned her praise from former Premier Christy Clark.

"She is a fighter", Albas said in Parliament on May 29. "And she has said she looks forward to receiving a prosthetic and to continue making the Canada cake for years to come".

"I'm personally inspired by Anja's optimism in the face of adversity", Albas added. "She represents the best of us".