Photo: Google Maps

Blasting began this week in the Tallus Ridge area of West Kelowna.

It will continue until Nov. 30 as part of the construction of a 20-lot subdivision.

TT Contractors will be blasting at the south end of Tallus Heights Drive from Monday to Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sirens will sound before the blasts and once the area is cleared.

An independent company will carry out vibration and air pressure monitoring.