West Kelowna  

Truck clips lines, cuts power

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

A semi truck clipped power pole support wires, causing this afternoon's outage in West Kelowna, says a witness.

The Castanet reader and resident of Tallus Ridge said he saw a semi pulling a flatdeck trailer cut a corner too tight and clip the support wires, bringing a power pole partially down.

"His wheels contacted the wires," said the witness. "I saw it from my house. There were sparks and an explosion." There was no fire, however.

The truck driver kept on going. "It's hard to imagine he didn't see the lines," said the witness.

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m.

Thousands of West Kelowna residents are without power Tuesday afternoon.

Power went out for almost 5,000 homes at 1:20 p.m., south to Mission Hill Road, north past Traders Cove and west to the Shannon Lake area.

Crews are responding to Tallus Ridge Drive and Shannon Lake Road for reports of a damaged power line, but it's unclear what caused the damage.  

BC Hydro expects its crews to reach the downed line by 2 p.m.

