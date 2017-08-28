Power restored

43006
UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

Power has been restored to 1,563 customers living in West Kelowna and Peachland. Power was restored at 5:21.

It was out for just 34 minutes.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: 4:55 p.m.

More than 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the West Kelowna and Peachland area are without power.

According to the utility, power went out at 4:47 this afternoon, but should be back on at about 5:30.

The outage is affecting those customers east of Highway 97C, North of Beach Avenue and West of Gellatly Road.

Hydro says equipment contact is the reason for the outage.

