Power restored

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

Power has been restored to 1,563 customers living in West Kelowna and Peachland. Power was restored at 5:21.

It was out for just 34 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4:55 p.m.

More than 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the West Kelowna and Peachland area are without power.

According to the utility, power went out at 4:47 this afternoon, but should be back on at about 5:30.

The outage is affecting those customers east of Highway 97C, North of Beach Avenue and West of Gellatly Road.

Hydro says equipment contact is the reason for the outage.