West Kelowna  

Tragic RV fatality

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by an RV, Sunday, at Fintry Provincial Park.

RCMP attended the campsite about 12:40 p.m. and found the woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the investigation confirms that a 93-year-old man was “adjusting the placement of a small motorhome on a campsite and inadvertently struck and ran over his partner.”

North Westside Fire Rescue extricated the victim, who died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at the campground.

“The investigation into the incident and the woman’s death is ongoing,” said Moskaluk.

