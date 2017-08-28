Smoke from Gorman's kiln

Photo: David Ogilvie Smoke spotted in West Kelowna.

UPDATE: Monday 9 a.m.

Staff at Gorman's sawmill advise the smoke seen Sunday was from its kiln.

It's not known how serious the situation was, but there are no reports of a fire at the mill.

ORIGINAL: Sunday 6:10 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports of smoke in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

According to one report, the smoke is near Gorman's Mill, off Glenrosa Road.

The cause of the smoke is still unknown.

