West Kelowna  

Smoke from Gorman's kiln

UPDATE: Monday 9 a.m.

Staff at Gorman's sawmill advise the smoke seen Sunday was from its kiln.

It's not known how serious the situation was, but there are no reports of a fire at the mill.

ORIGINAL: Sunday 6:10 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports of smoke in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna. 

According to one report, the smoke is near Gorman's Mill, off Glenrosa Road. 

The cause of the smoke is still unknown. 

Castanet will keep the public updated with more information as it becomes available. 

