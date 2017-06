Photo: Castanet Traffic Cam A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic heading into Kelowna.

The commute into Kelowna from the Westside is slow this morning.

A three, or four vehicle collision on Bridge Hill heading into Kelowna is causing major delays.

The fender bender occurred in the left lane about half way down the hill.

Traffic was already backed up well past Hudson Road.

Emergency crews are on the scene attempting to clear things up.

No word on injuries.