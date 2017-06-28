Hunters catch another creep

Photo: Brendon Brady RCMP arrested a 46-year-old man after luring what he thought was a teen girl he met online.

A 46-year-old South Okanagan man was arrested after he was caught attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

But the girl he had been talking to was actually Brendon Brady, president of Creep Hunters Canada Society, and when the man showed up, he was faced with a police officer instead.

The man showed up at a coffee shop in West Kelowna about 8 p.m. on Monday.

“The conversation was pretty explicit, talking about wanting to take my virginity and stuff,” said Brady.

Brady, posing as the girl, met the man on an online dating site called Skout.

“Unfortunately, it is a very popular place for these guys to be on,” he said.

RCMP were contacted by Brady, who showed them the conversation and notified them the man was at the coffee shop. He then waited until police arrived and did not confront the man.

Kelowna RCMP said the man was arrested, but has since been released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Creep Hunters Canada Society is a non-profit organization that works with police instead of publicly shaming alleged predators.