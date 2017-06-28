42877
43067

West Kelowna  

Hunters catch another creep

- | Story: 200533

A 46-year-old South Okanagan man was arrested after he was caught attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

But the girl he had been talking to was actually Brendon Brady, president of Creep Hunters Canada Society, and when the man showed up, he was faced with a police officer instead.

The man showed up at a coffee shop in West Kelowna about 8 p.m. on Monday.

“The conversation was pretty explicit, talking about wanting to take my virginity and stuff,” said Brady.

Brady, posing as the girl, met the man on an online dating site called Skout.

“Unfortunately, it is a very popular place for these guys to be on,” he said.

RCMP were contacted by Brady, who showed them the conversation and notified them the man was at the coffee shop. He then waited until police arrived and did not confront the man.

Kelowna RCMP said the man was arrested, but has since been released and is expected to appear in court at a later date. 

Creep Hunters Canada Society is a non-profit organization that works with police instead of publicly shaming alleged predators.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

43020
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3111294
4824 Lakesore Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,000
more details
42641


42052


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mick
Mick Kelowna SPCA >




41620


Incredible rugby pass

Must Watch
This play is insane, even if you know nothing about Rugby
Gorilla dancing
Must Watch
Zola the gorilla channels his inner “Maniac” at the...
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017
Daily Dose
If you need a good laugh this morning, this is the place to be.
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Fear not, your daily dose is here!
Ed Sheeran working on secret experimental album
Music
Ed Sheeran has been working on a secret album for more than six...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42627