Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Emergency crews were searching Okanagan Lake Monday evening after reports came in of five children on a paddleboard in the middle of the lake.

Conditions were windy at the time, and the water choppy.

A rescue boat was seen combing the area off Green Bay in West Kelowna. The vessel patrolled between Sunnyside Beach and Campbell Road, but as of 8 p.m., no evidence of the youths or the paddleboard was found.