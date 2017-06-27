43453

West Kelowna  

Lake search finds nothing

- | Story: 200452

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

Kelowna firefighters launched their marine rescue boat Monday evening after receiving two reports of people in distress. Both ended happily, it is assumed.

About 5:45 p.m., a caller reported two kayaks trying to assist a paddleboard to shore in high winds. Five children were on the paddleboard.

A search turned up nothing, and the group was last seen in the Sunshine Beach area.

It is assumed they made it safely to shore, as no missing persons reports came in.

Likewise, about 8:20 p.m., dispatch received a call of someone falling off an inner tube and unable to get back on, off shore at Kalamoir Park.

The person was wearing a life jacket, but firefighters were unable to locate the person after conducting a grid search and shoreline search.

Paltoon Capt. Steve Wallick said the person is also assumed to have made it safely to shore.

ORIGINAL: 5:45 a.m.

Emergency crews were searching Okanagan Lake Monday evening after reports came in of five children on a paddleboard in the middle of the lake.

Conditions were windy at the time, and the water choppy.

A rescue boat was seen combing the area off Green Bay in West Kelowna. The vessel patrolled between Sunnyside Beach and Campbell Road, but as of 8 p.m., no evidence of the youths or the paddleboard was found.

