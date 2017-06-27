42277
Where your tax dollars go

The City of West Kelowna spent about $60,000 less on wages and expenses in 2016 than it did the previous year.

That according to figures released this week by the city.

According to financial statement required to be released each year, the city paid $14.736 million in wages last year. That compares with $14.797 in 2015.

Part of the reason for the reduction was one fewer pay period than in 2015.

As part of the provincially mandated statement, the city is also required to identify all employees earning $75,000 or more. That includes regular salary plus any overtime accrued during the calendar year.

City chief administrative officer Jim Zaffino again tops the list of wage earners. Zaffino pulled in $186,000 in 2016, about $11,000 less than the previous year.

That's followed by deputy CAO Tracey Batton ($162,000), engineering and public works GM Allen Fillion ($150,000), development GM Nancy Henderson ($150,000) and Fire Chief Jason Brolund ($147,000).

In all, 82 employees earned greater than $75,000. That's four more than 2015.

Of those, 44 pulled in greater than $100,000, 32 of those work out of the fire halls.

The city also spent a little more than $54 million for goods and services, about $400,000 more than the year previous.

