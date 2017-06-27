Westside Daze goes bigger

Photo: Wayne Moore West Kelowna celebrates 150 plus years during Westside Daze.

While the rest of the country toasts Canada's 150th birthday, Westside Daze is celebrating a little more.

The annual Westside July long weekend festival is joining with Westbank First Nation with a theme of 15+ Decades in Canada.

Westside Daze president Leah Thorderson said: "while we want to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, we must remember that the First Nation People were here for much longer, hence the theme."

Westside Daze will host both Kid's Day and Sukanaquin Sxelxalt or Okanagan Day on Saturday, July 1, at Memorial Park.

Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley will serve as the event's honorary parade marshall.

"Westbank First Nation is pleased to once again participate in the annual Westside Daze celebration, and to showcase our culture on July 1.... There will be everything from First Nation stories, music, art, dancing and performances, to displays, demonstrations and fun activities for all ages," said Lindley.

Westside Daze kicks off Friday evening with a free concert at the Annette Beaudreau Memorial Amphitheatre. That will be followed by the annual fireworks show on Gellatly Bay, starting at 10:15.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with the popular car show set for Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. The fifth annual Community Gospel Celebration starts Sunday at 9:45 a.m.

Flood waters which have beset the Okanagan this spring have delivered some challenges. Ample parking, usually available at the field below A&W, is not available this year. That site is being used as a camp for BC Wildfire fighters who have joined the flood prevention crew this spring.

People heading to the fireworks show Friday are also reminded Gellatly Road from Highway 97 to the lake is still closed. You are advised to either use Boucherie Road or the overpass off Glenrosa Road.