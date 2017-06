Photo: Tyler Fritsch

A small wildfire in Garnet Valley, between Peachland and Summerland, is in the mop-up phase.

The fire remains the same size as Sunday, at .53 of a hectare, fire information officer Justine Hunse said Monday afternoon.

It is listed as under control and has seen no growth.

An initial attack crew of three firefighters remains on scene, and things are "looking positive," said Hunse.

The fire is exhibiting no visible flame and is continuing to smoulder.