Hail to the new (fire) chief

A new fire chief has been appointed by the Regional District of Central Okanagan to serve Wilson's Landing.

Don Bennison took over chief’s duties on Monday for the paid on-call department. 

Bennison has been a firefighter with the department since 2005, serving as deputy chief since 2011. 

“Don is well known within the Wilson’s Landing and Traders Cove communities, thanks to his long-service with the fire department. He’s well respected by everyone involved with the fire service and played an instrumental role over the past few years in directing the Wilson’s Landing response to several recent interface wildfires in the area," said RDCO fire services manager Ross Kotscherofski.

Bennison served as incident commander during the recent Pine Point wildfire and last summer’s Cinnabar Creek blaze. He also led the nighttime evacuation of Traders Cove during the 2016 Bear Creek wildfire.  

He takes over from former chief Rob Baker, who recently stepped down and remains with the department.

