Photo: Contributed

A long-standing boil-water notice in Peachland has finally been lifted.

Residents using water drawn from Deep Creek and Trepanier Creek, affecting the entire community, had been on a boil advisory since March, when a landslide fell into Deep Creek.

District of Peachland operations clerk Linda Nicholas said: "all the spring rain and flooding kept the turbidity up, but finally we are back to normal."

Water quality is now rated as "good."