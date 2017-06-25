No growth in wildfire

43322
There was no growth overnight to a small wildfire in the Garnet Valley area, between Peachland and Summerland, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“The area of the fire is still .53 hectare,” said Justine Hunse, fire information officer. “There has been no growth and the status is held.”

Held means there has been sufficient suppression of the wildfire that it is not likely to spread given current conditions.

Ground crew only were to fight the fire Sunday, unlike yesterday when two air tankers tackled the blaze about three kilometres west of Highway 97.

It is suspected to be human caused, said Hunse.

Hunse said the wildfire was the only one reported to be burning in the Okanagan region on Sunday morning but warned that the fire danger rating was generally high.

“Given the hot and dry conditions, the potential for high and extreme are popping up right now,” Hunse said.

