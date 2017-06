Photo: David Ogilvie

West Kelowna Fire Rescue had an early start to their day, responding to a morning bin fire.

Crews were called out to a fire at West Manufacturing on Marmot Lane at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the bin fire, but before crews could douse the flames they had to get past a locked gate.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if it caused any damage.