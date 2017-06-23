Double collision on Hwy 97

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

UPDATE: 1:28 p.m.

The highway has reopened southbound and the crash has been cleared, drivers at the scene report.

Traffic had backed up to the Glenrosa overpass and all the way into Peachland as of 1:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

A double collision is causing a major traffic tie-up on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland.

A collision about 12:15 p.m., believed to be a rear-ender, was followed by another crash at 12:30 p.m. involving a motorcycle in the Drought Hill area.

The severity of the crashes and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Southbound traffic is blocked at the overpass coming off the Okanagan Connector, and is being rerouted onto Highway 97 and back down into Peachland via the Trepanier exit.

It is reported to be heavily backed up.

