42998
43143

West Kelowna  

Double collision on Hwy 97

- | Story: 200237

UPDATE: 1:28 p.m.

The highway has reopened southbound and the crash has been cleared, drivers at the scene report.

Traffic had backed up to the Glenrosa overpass and all the way into Peachland as of 1:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

A double collision is causing a major traffic tie-up on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland.

A collision about 12:15 p.m., believed to be a rear-ender, was followed by another crash at 12:30 p.m. involving a motorcycle in the Drought Hill area.

The severity of the crashes and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Southbound traffic is blocked at the overpass coming off the Okanagan Connector, and is being rerouted onto Highway 97 and back down into Peachland via the Trepanier exit.

It is reported to be heavily backed up.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

42632
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3105694
492 Sheila Cres
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$629,000
more details


43393


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >




35575


TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017

Galleries
In this weeks TGIF Gifs, we confront our deepest fears and more! MFW I’m confronted with my responsibilities Would anyone...
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
These kids are taking fidget spinners way too far! untitled...
Youth baseball player makes crazy jump over the catcher to tag home
Must Watch
Pro baseball needs way more acrobatic stuff like this!
Courteney Cox ‘would love’ to have a baby with Johnny McDaid
Showbiz
Courteney Cox is keen to have another baby with boyfriend Johnny...
Japanese sumo robots move insanely fast!
Must Watch
It’s like watching typewriters fight.


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42627