West Kelowna  

Cooking fire sparks blaze

A report of a late-night car fire in West Kelowna turned out to be a small wildfire.

Fire crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m., near the intersection of Gellatly Road and Angus Drive.

When the first crews arrived, they reported fire and smoke showing from a wooded area above several homes on Angus Drive, says assistant fire chief Darren Lee.

The fire was upgraded to a wild land fire with a second alarm.

With the assistance of Lakeview Heights fire crews, firefighters stretched a hose through an adjacent residence and used wildland hose packs to attack the blaze.

Once the fire was knocked-down, firefighters worked to establish a hand-guard around the perimeter.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by an unattended cooking fire in a makeshift camp.

Twenty-one firefighters fought the blaze. Police and BC Ambulance also attended, although it is not believed anyone was hurt in the incident.

