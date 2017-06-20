Vehicle heads into the bush

Photo: David Ogilvie A vehicle mishap on Glenrosa Road led to the closure of one lane.

A vehicle heading down Glenrosa Road from the Crystal Mountain area went around a curve near the cattle guard, went off the road into the shoulder, over corrected and then drove into the bush Tuesday evening.

Despite the scare, no one was injured in the mishap that occurred just before 7 p.m., according to a witness at the scene.

One lane of the road was closed with police, a fire crew, ambulance and a tow truck on scene.