42868
42994

West Kelowna  

Vehicle heads into the bush

- | Story: 199979

A vehicle heading down Glenrosa Road from the Crystal Mountain area went around a curve near the cattle guard, went off the road into the shoulder, over corrected and then drove into the bush Tuesday evening.

Despite the scare, no one was injured in the mishap that occurred just before 7 p.m., according to a witness at the scene.

One lane of the road was closed with police, a fire crew, ambulance and a tow truck on scene.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3107582
150 Ritchie Court
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$398,000
more details
41380


39776


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >




42948


Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class

Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel executions, sickening genocides, famine, disease, and sometimes seems...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class (2)
Galleries
The best part, however, is that almost all of these...
Man pranks travelers at airport with stickers that look exactly like electrical outlets
Must Watch
This is a terrible thing to do to fellow human beings. But...
Miley Cyrus feuding with Dolce & Gabbana designer
Music
Miley Cyrus has sparked a feud with Dolce & Gabbana designer...
Giant bump in the highway
Must Watch
The most disappointing part is when some cars start to figure it...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40083
39499