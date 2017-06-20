41367

West Kelowna  

A licence to grow

Story: 199915

Trent Kitsch is now licensed to cultivate medical marijuana out of his West Kelowna facility.

Health Canada issued the licence Friday, a little more than a month after inspecting the operation.

The licence only allows Kitsch to cultivate medical marijuana, not sell the product.

"Once we create two quality-assured batches ... we'll get our licence to sell," Kitsch said. "It's our goal to get our licence to sell in 2017."

The West Kelowna facility is one of just a dozen in B.C. able to legally produce marijuana. Only seven of those are currently able to sell medical marijuana.

At the same time, Kitsch is planning to open a coffee shop on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna under his company name, DOJA. He stresses it's not a cannabis dispensary.

"We're going to be selling coffee, and let people know that we exist.

"We will wait for the province and municipality to lay out their plans, and only pursue what is legal and above board."

The company is just completing it's last round of financing, and expects to begin trading publicly in July.

