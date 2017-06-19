41717
West Kelowna  

Zip line with floaties?

ZipZone is taking flood protection one step further.

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the Peachland zip lining company says it's testing floatation devices to keep participants safe.

“It offers the ultimate in protection while zip lining during flood conditions, such as those seen recently in the Okanagan,” it said a press release.

Kevin Bennett, president of ZipZone, said even though the flooding is kilometres away, no level of safety is too much.

“The Canadian spirit of entrepreneurship, invention and ‘Can-Do’ attitude is alive and well at ZipZone, and we welcome our guests to try out this exciting new invention,” said Bennett.

