Sunken boat removed

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

Very little fuel or oil leaked into Okanagan Lake from a sunken boat on Sunday.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says less than two litres was spilled when the 20-foot aluminum workboat sank at the West Kelowna Yacht Club.

"Our crew worked with the regional HazMat team to place containment booms and soak up what fuel had spilled with absorbent pads," he said Monday.

Working with RCMP, the owner of the vessel was contacted. Brolund said it is the owner's responsibility in such cases to remove the boat.

It is believed a tow truck was called in to pull the boat from the water.

UPDATE: Monday 10:20 a.m.

A sunken boat at the West Kelowna Yacht Club was retrieved from the bottom of Okanagan Lake Sunday night.

HazMat crews left the scene about 4:20 p.m. after securing the area with containment booms to catch any leaking fuel and oil.

By 8:30 p.m., the boat had been removed from the water.

Neither the yacht club nor West Kelowna Fire Rescue were immediately available to comment on the incident Monday morning.

ORIGINAL: Sunday 3:30 p.m.

A boat that was tied to a dock at West Kelowna Yacht Club has sunk and is leaking oil and gas into the water.

Firefighters and the HazMat unit arrived on scene about 2 p.m.

A containment boom was placed around the boat until a crane can be brought in to remove the boat.

The size or make of the boat is not clear at this time.

