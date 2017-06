Photo: David Ogilvie Crews arrived on scene to contain an oil and gas leak from a boat on June 18, 2017.

A boat that was tied to a dock at Westbank Yacht Club has sunk and is leaking oil and gas into the water.

Firefighters and the HAZMAT unit arrived on scene around 2 p.m.

A containment boom was placed around the boat until a crane can be brought in to remove the boat.

It is not clear the size or make of the boat.