Huge delays on highway

Photo: Contributed

Numerous motorists are reporting long backups heading south from Peachland on Highway 97.

DriveBC reports maintenance work is being done in the area near Antlers Beach.

Some drivers are reporting up to 60-minute waits in both directions, as traffic alternates through a single lane.

Earlier this week, the beach was closed to the public following serious shore erosion that affected the highway shoulder during a wind storm on June 8.

Concrete blocks placed to protect the shoreline were undermined by wave action during the high wind event, and large chunks of the beach were washed away, as water and debris flooded onto the highway.

Traffic is currently backed up all the way into downtown Peachland.