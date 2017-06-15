Garbage plan shot down

Photo: Wayne Moore - file photo Bi-weekly garbage collection is not popular in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna council didn't provide much positive feedback concerning a series of proposals put forward to improve waste management in the Central Okanagan.

The proposal was brought before council this week by Peter Rotheisler, environment services manager with the regional district, which runs the program.

The most contentious issue was bi-weekly garbage collection.

Coun. Duane Ophus refereed to it as a dumb idea, while Coun. Rick de Jong asked it be taken off the list, stating he doesn't want it and won't support it "very loudly."

Mayor Doug Findlater said he has heard from many constituents since the story broke and they are against the idea. However, he said the original report indicated the proposal was a done deal, but he hopes now to get the word out that the suggestions are just that.

The RDCO currently provides weekly garbage pickup throughout the district.

Rotheisler says the idea of biweekly collection of garbage came out of consultations with residents within the Central Okanagan, some of whom he said have relocated from jurisdictions which have the same system, like Burnaby.

Findlater argued Burnaby is not an interface community and they don't have the same bear problems or dumping issues as West Kelowna.

"I know it's a great idea from a social engineering point of view, but I think it will create more problems than it would resolve," said Findlater.

Rotheisler said he received positive feedback and support when he presented the ideas to both Peachland and Lake Country. It has yet to be presented to Kelowna council.

The possibility of banning plastic bags is also on the table, an issue which caught the attention of Coun. Rosalind Neis.

Neis suggested she was contemplating a notice of motion to ban plastic bags within the city. When asking about the effectiveness of such bans in other Canadian municipalities, Rotheisler says the results have been mixed.

"Some areas found banning plastic bags resulted in more reusable bags, and bags that needed more resources to construct and were then discarded. They were not used frequently enough to justify the banning of plastic bags," he said.

"Others had a more positive impact from a litter standpoint where it reduced the amount of plastic bag litter."

He says any such program would be phased in over three or four years.