Gellatly getting fixed

Madison Erhardt

Repairs have begun on the Gellatly Walkway, closed since June 1 after flood damage.

"We are excited to get started on the work and even happier about the timeline. We are expecting the work to be done by the end of June," said city spokesperson Kirsten Jones.

During repair work, the portion of Gellatly Road fronting the walkway will have single-lane, alternating traffic. Pedestrians may experience delays and rerouting during construction. The public is encouraged to avoid the area as work continues.

The city is also anticipating beginning repairs next week on Gellatly Road. The road has been closed fromWitt Road to Boucherie Road since May 5, after nearby Smith Creek flooded and undermined the slope below the road.

That work is expected to be complete by the end of June.