Water advisory ends

Photo: Castanet File Photo A water advisory for Falcon Ridge water users has been lifted.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has lifted a water-quality advisory for residents served by the Falcon Ridge Water System in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

The lifting of the advisory by the Regional District of Central Okanagan was made in consultation with Interior Health.

“The higher turbidity caused by the spring runoff in the source water for the Falcon Ridge system has decreased and is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality," said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith.

"As a result, we’ve removed the precautionary water-quality advisory that has been in place since May 8. Customers of the system are no longer advised to boil their water before using it for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables or brushing their teeth.”

He adds residents on the system are reminded the advisory was a precautionary measure and that no bacteria was detected within the water system.