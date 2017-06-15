41299
39499

West Kelowna  

Water advisory ends

- | Story: 199534

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has lifted a water-quality advisory for residents served by the Falcon Ridge Water System in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

The lifting of the advisory by the Regional District of Central Okanagan was made in consultation with Interior Health.

“The higher turbidity caused by the spring runoff in the source water for the Falcon Ridge system has decreased and is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality," said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith.

"As a result, we’ve removed the precautionary water-quality advisory that has been in place since May 8.  Customers of the system are no longer advised to boil their water before using it for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables or brushing their teeth.”

He adds residents on the system are reminded the advisory was a precautionary measure and that no bacteria was detected within the water system.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

39181
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3114063
6059 Jackson Crescent
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,900
more details
42641


41263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

London
London Kelowna SPCA >




39776


Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time

Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous last words
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn reprise DodgeBall characters for charity campaign
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn have reprised their characters from...
Syria’s goalkeeper forgets he has a leg, punches the ball halfway down the field
Must Watch
Goalkeepers will generally punt or throw the ball out from their...
Best of Seven – Selfies June 15, 2017
Galleries
It’s okay to be your selfie! Choose your favourite below!
Old man jamming out to Metallica
Must Watch
I think it’s safe to say that this is who we all want to be...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39238