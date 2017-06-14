Blue Grouse fire holding

A wildfire burning in the area of Blue Grouse Mountain, north of Trader's Cove, remains at two hectares in size.

Officials with the Kamloops Fire Centre say the fire is held, meaning it is not growing in size.

Fire information officer Justine Hunse says the fire has been reduced to a Rank 1 smouldering ground fire.

"We have 26 firefighters on the ground and two fire origin and cause investigators on the scene," said Hunse.

Several planes and helicopters were involved in fighting the fire Tuesday. However, Hunse says no air support is being used today.

While investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause, those first on scene believe the fire started near a small camp.

Shawn Lafond, who made the 911 call, said he came across a camp that included a tent, firepit and what looked like a larger bonfire pit in proximity of the blaze.

Hunse says if an open fire is found to cause a wildfire, those responsible could face fines up to $10,000 plus costs of all associated firefighting efforts.