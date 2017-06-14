Water restrictions coming

Photo: RDCO Stage 2 water restrictions kick in Friday.

Despite record lake levels, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is going ahead with Stage 2 water restrictions.

The restrictions affect customers of six water systems operated by the RDCO and take effect Friday.

These include Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road/Valley of the Sun and Westshore systems.

"Every year, from June 16 to Sept. 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place," says RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith.

"Stage 2 means outdoor watering is restricted on those six systems to two days each week. RDCO water customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday, while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday."

Smith adds customers with automated irrigation systems can only water on designated days between midnight and 6 a.m., while those with manual irrigation are restricted to watering between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight.

"If you don't need to water outdoors on your allotted day, or time period, please don't waste water."

The rest of the year, Stage 1 restrictions are in place, allowing customers to water on alternating, even and odd days.