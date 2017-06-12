41717

West Kelowna  

Trucker blows twice limit

- | Story: 199280

West Kelowna RCMP pulled a truck driver off the road, Sunday, who blew twice the legal limit.

The trucker faces charges after being stopped by police as a result of an erratic driving complaint.

At 8:45 p.m., the police received a report of an erratic and possibly impaired driver of a fully loaded commercial B-train tractor trailer, seen swerving all over the 3500 block of Carrington Road. The truck was hauling in excess of 100,000 pounds of lumber in the area of the Auburn Road industrial park.

The driver blew a fail on a roadside screening device, and provided a breath sample at the Kelowna RCMP detachment more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.

The 41-year-old Surrey man was issued a driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 12.

“The RCMP wish to thank those motorists who called in to report the erratic driving behaviour,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “It is as a result of the actions of those concerned members of the motoring public and the officers at the scene that may have averted a tragedy and save someone’s life this weekend."

Any witnesses are asked to contact Const. Kent Hall at 250-768-2880.

