Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Highway 97 traffic is backed up heavily in the southbound lanes through West Kelowna.

A three-vehicle rear-ender collision has closed the the right lane, and traffic is backing up rapidly.

The collision involved a pickup, SUV and a second truck, just before the Westlake/Hudson Road intersection.

One person was apparently injured in the crash and was taken away on a stretcher.

Firefighters and paramedics are on scene.