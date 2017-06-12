Serious injury after collision

Photo: David Ogilvie A motorcycle sits by an ambulance after a crash on Hwy. 97.

A man sustained serious injuries, after two motorcycles collided with one another early Sunday afternoon in West Kelowna.

Emergency crews responded to the collision between two motorcycles on Highway 97 just north of Horizon Drive in West Kelowna at 1:53 p.m. Police have learned that the lone operator of a brown Harley Davidson motorcycle had been in the process of overtaking a white SUV, to merge into the southbound lanes of the highway from the Westside Road overpass, when the crash occurred.

“Witnesses at the scene reported that the motorcyclist appeared to have lost control of his motorbike when he attempted to pass the white SUV on the right,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“As a result, the motorcyclist side swiped another southbound black Harley Davidson motorcycle, which caused both motorbikes to go down.”

“Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the registered owner of the white SUV,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey. “Investigators believe that the driver of the white SUV may have valuable information to add to the ongoing crash investigation.”

The operator of the brown Harley Davidson, a 67-year-old Lake Country man, sustained what police describe as serious injuries. He was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services for treatment of those injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

The operator of the black Harley Davidson, a West Kelowna man, and his passenger, a West Kelowna woman, sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Both were assessed and released at the scene by emergency paramedics.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.