41299

West Kelowna  

Injuries in highway crash

- | Story: 199200

At least one person was reported to be hurt after a motorcycle crash on Highway 97, just before Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

One eye witness saw at least one person put in an advance life support ambulance and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Two ambulances left the scene with sirens on and lights flashing, the witness said.

Although southbound highway lanes were closed to traffic following the crash, one lane has since be reopened.

Traffic was said to be backed up heading into Kelowna.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

40947
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3067499
1101 737 Leon Ave
$399,900
more details
42057


39831


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Kelowna SPCA >




36570


Clueless bird nearly clobbered by baseball bunt

Must Watch
Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet hit a bunt right towards a brown bird that had decided the diamond was a perfect spot to perch.
Jerry Seinfeld on awkward Kesha hug: ‘She’s a total stranger’
Showbiz
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld refused to hug pop star Kesha on the red...
Puppies on their first days of work that will make your day
Galleries
No matter how cute the puppers in these pictures are, don’t...
Puppies on their first days of work that will make your day (2)
Galleries
The top job roles for the doggies are: police dogs, military...
How does lock picking work? watch a pro pick a clear lock
Must Watch
What’s actually going on inside a lock when a lock picker...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42206