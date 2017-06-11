Injuries in highway crash

Photo: David Ogilvie A motorcycle sits by an ambulance after a crash on Hwy. 97.

At least one person was reported to be hurt after a motorcycle crash on Highway 97, just before Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

One eye witness saw at least one person put in an advance life support ambulance and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Two ambulances left the scene with sirens on and lights flashing, the witness said.

Although southbound highway lanes were closed to traffic following the crash, one lane has since be reopened.

Traffic was said to be backed up heading into Kelowna.