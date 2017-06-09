42599
40211

West Kelowna  

Amazing storm images

- | Story: 199092

Mother Nature unleashed its fury on Antlers Beach in Peachland Thursday afternoon.

And, as always, Castanet readers came through with some amazing images of the storm.

High waters in Okanagan Lake and strong winds combined to cause heavy erosion along Highway 97, and a large section of bladder dam was pulled into the lake. Concrete barriers by the point toppled into the lake when they were undercut by wave action, and the lake spilled over onto the highway.

“They were just setting it up yesterday when the winds kicked up and it failed unfortunately,” said Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3091100
1289 Harris Crt
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$639,900
more details
39830


36570


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >




40230


TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend! untitled Sidestep Ahh! Older brothers are the best! rope whisperer...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
There’s plenty more gifs to dig up while you’re here.
If you’re going to blow up a refrigerator filled with explosives, make sure you have adequate cover
Must Watch
This guy just about had enough, which might just have saved him...
Mischa Barton dating Australian model
Showbiz
Actress Mischa Barton is putting her troubled love life behind...
This cardboard remake of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ looks much better than the actual movie
Must Watch
If you love the “Transformers” franchise, all the...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43013