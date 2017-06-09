Amazing storm images

Mother Nature unleashed its fury on Antlers Beach in Peachland Thursday afternoon.

And, as always, Castanet readers came through with some amazing images of the storm.

High waters in Okanagan Lake and strong winds combined to cause heavy erosion along Highway 97, and a large section of bladder dam was pulled into the lake. Concrete barriers by the point toppled into the lake when they were undercut by wave action, and the lake spilled over onto the highway.

“They were just setting it up yesterday when the winds kicked up and it failed unfortunately,” said Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin.