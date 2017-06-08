Ditched off 200-foot cliff

Photo: Ryan Walton A white truck was stolen and driven over a 200-foot high cliff in West Kelowna.

RCMP are investigating a white Dodge Ram pickup that was ditched in Okanagan Lake.

The truck is in the water near Westside Road and Park Access Road. Police found it on May 29.

“Our officers attended the scene and located the pickup truck at the bottom of an approximate 200-foot cliff, in approximately three feet of water,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police were unable to access the wreckage safely by land, so they used the RCMP Zodiac boat to get close to the truck.

“Our investigators have since been in contact with the registered owner,” said O’Donaghey. “(We) believe that the vehicle had been dumped as a stolen vehicle, as preliminary findings at the scene suggest the vehicle had been pushed over the embankment.”

RCMP are working with a towing agency to safely recover the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.