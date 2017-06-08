42377
42622

West Kelowna  

Ditched off 200-foot cliff

- | Story: 199038

RCMP are investigating a white Dodge Ram pickup that was ditched in Okanagan Lake.

The truck is in the water near Westside Road and Park Access Road. Police found it on May 29.

“Our officers attended the scene and located the pickup truck at the bottom of an approximate 200-foot cliff, in approximately three feet of water,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police were unable to access the wreckage safely by land, so they used the RCMP Zodiac boat to get close to the truck.

“Our investigators have since been in contact with the registered owner,” said O’Donaghey. “(We) believe that the vehicle had been dumped as a stolen vehicle, as preliminary findings at the scene suggest the vehicle had been pushed over the embankment.”

RCMP are working with a towing agency to safely recover the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3078040
790 Fife rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$474,888
more details
39851


42948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Francis
Francis Kelowna SPCA >




39653


People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received

Galleries
If you suck at parking people are going to let you know.
People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received (2)
Galleries
Use these as motivation to never ever be a jerk parker.
This anti-texting while driving PSA is great
Must Watch
Great ad made in New Zealand and was so good that the West...
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to compete for CMT Video of the Year
Music
Duet pals Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will face off for the...
The process of making rope, as it was practiced for centuries
Must Watch
At first glance, it seems awfully silly to buy handmade rope in...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622