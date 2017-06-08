Hwy rocked by waves

Contributed

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Motorists at the scene report heavy machinery has been brought in and is attempting to stabilize the shoreline near Antlers Beach.

Heavy rock is being placed in eroded areas.

Several stretches along the shore between Antlers Beach and downtown Peachland have been badly eroded.

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 is backed up from Antlers Beach all the way into town.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., Highway 97 is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic at Antlers Beach.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

Motorists report wave erosion is getting worse at Antlers Beach in Peachland.

Trees along the shoreline can be seen falling into the water as the soil around their root systems is washed away.

Chunks of asphalt and other debris are being washed up onto the highway by the waves, and the erosion is right up to the side of the paved area.

A large traffic jam has developed in both directions as motorists slow down through the area.

DriveBC warns of debris on the road and working maintenance crews, however the route is still open.

ORIGINAL: 2:15 p.m.

Antlers Beach in Peachland is getting rocked by wave action.

High winds are driving water right up onto Highway 97 Thursday afternoon.

Concrete blocks that were placed at the edge of the highway to prevent erosion appear to have been undermined and have tipped over into the water.

The water is currently crashing onto the highway, but no road closures have been reported.

Antlers Beach is traditionally one of the windiest spots in the valley, as waves and wind have a straight run all the way up Okanagan Lake from Penticton.

Send your photographs and videos to [email protected]