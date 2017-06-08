Beach rocked by waves

Photo: Erik Krake Water near Antlers Beach is crashing right over concrete blocks onto Highway 97.

Antlers Beach in Peachland is getting rocked by wave action.

High winds are driving water right up onto Highway 97 Thursday afternoon.

Concrete blocks that were placed at the edge of the highway to prevent erosion appear to have been undermined and have tipped over into the water.

The water is currently crashing onto the highway, but no road closures have been reported.

Antlers Beach is traditionally one of the windiest spots in the valley, as waves and wind have a straight run all the way up Okanagan Lake from Penticton.

Send your photographs and videos to [email protected]