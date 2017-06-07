42599

West Kelowna  

Mayor preaches patience

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater is asking residents to be patient when it comes to some services normally provided by the city this time of year.

"All of our staff are not doing what they normally would be doing this time of year," said Findlater.

"In terms of getting weeds pulled, road projects done, sidewalks paved and so on, they're busy, basically trying to protect the infrastructure the city has on the foreshore, and save residents from a lot of grief."

Findlater says the city is way behind.

He said there are many people working extra hours to make sure the foreshore remains protected. That includes city staff, West Kelowna fire crews and provincial forestry firefighters.

"In the case of moving sandbags, which is back-breaking work, we're grateful to have provincial government forestry firefighters with us. That's made all the difference in the world. We just hope we don't have any fire crisis that will take those people away from us in the next few weeks."

The mayor spent part of Tuesday touring Premier Christy Clark around flood-ravaged Green Bay.

She also toured flood damage in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna.

"We were on Wiig Road, standing in a guy's yard with the premier and the chief, behind a wall of sandbags up to my waist, and the water is near the top of those sandbags.... She got it, and that was reassuring," said Findlater.

He said if there is a crisis, it will be in the next couple of weeks.

"So, we'll certainly have her advocacy at that time, which is good for us."

