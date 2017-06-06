Fur flies over dead bear

A neighbour is outraged after a mother bear was killed for what she's calling a bogus excuse.

The dead animal can be seen being dragged down a hill in Glenrosa by a conservation officer and the man who shot it with a bow.

Conservation officers arrived at the home about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man said he was gardening and was approached by the bear while a smaller bear was in a tree. He said he tried to shoo away the animals by yelling.

“They claimed they were shouting to get the bears away,” said Britney, who said she didn't hear anything.

The man told conservation officers he shot the bear in self defence.

“Why wouldn't you just go in your house?” said Britney.

Conservation officer Dave Cox said the incident is concerning.

“There are justified circumstances where removal or destruction of wildlife by members of the public is lawful,” said Cox. “If it is not warranted, then the individual could face penalties under the Wildlife Act."

“I saw them pull out two arrows from the mama bear, and I am pretty sure he shot mom in the back … if a bear was charging at them, you would shoot them in the chest,” said the neighbour.

Cox said if it was shot in the rear end while running away, that would not constitute self defence.

If you encounter wildlife, call conservation at 1-877-952-7277.