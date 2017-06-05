Arrest in crime spree

Photo: Randy Millis

RCMP in Kelowna travelled the province to gather enough evidence to make an arrest in a West Kelowna crime spree.

David Daniel Huck has been charged in connection with a March 26 arson at 1191 Peak Point Dr. and an armed robbery at Antler Creek Outfitters, March 28.

A vehicle, found torched later that day, is one the owner of the store said suspects used in their getaway.

Police say an investigation launched into the two events took officers throughout the Southeast District, Lower Mainland, Chilliwack and Prince George.

"RCMP investigators have since recovered two firearms in Prince George, allegedly stolen during the Antler Creek Outfitters robbery," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Huck, 25, from Kamloops, was arrested Friday. He was taken into custody in the Kamloops area, and returned to Kelowna where he was held in custody over the weekend.

Huck has been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire, robbery, and intent to commit an indictable offence with his face masked.

Police have determined a second suspect, identified through the course of the investigation, is deceased.