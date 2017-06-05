Problem not just flooding

Photo: Facebook

A rising Okanagan Lake is deterring tourists from spending in Peachland, and business owners say misperceptions about the state of flooding in the town are threatening to deal a near-fatal blow.

While one section of Beach Avenue is closed due to flooding, Peachland's downtown core remains open, a fact local business owners say many don't seem to realize.

That misperception, along with a spring already hit by rain and flooding woes, could spell disaster for the town's tourist-dependent businesses.

