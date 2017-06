Photo: David Ogilvie

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle accident on the Westside Saturday evening.

Witnesses tell Castanet a compact car travelling south on Highway 97 took the exit onto Grizzly Road and went over the island, hit the centre posts in the middle of the road before hitting the posts on the right side of the road.

It is believed to be only minor injuries in the mishap.

There is no word on any charges stemming from the incident.