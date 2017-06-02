42377
42622

West Kelowna  

Trooper rocks RLP

- | Story: 198610

Since it was built nearly 10 years ago, Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna has never been a venue for a concert.

Until now.

Vancouver rock legends Trooper and local group Rann Berry and the Random Act played the maiden show at the home of the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night.

More than 1,500 people yelled, cheered and sang along to all of the groups big hits, from the opening number, We're Here For A Good Time, to the show-stopping closing number, the classic Raise A Little Hell.

And, ever the showman, frontman Ra McGuire had the crowd in the palm of his hand for the entire night.

As with any opening night however, there were a few missteps. The sound was spotty at best at times and, during Brian Smith's incredible guitar solo, the PA cut out altogether, prompting McGuire to say they would play on regardless.

But, for the most part, it was an good first effort. Music fans will likely give the venue another try.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3050889
376 Angler Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$979,900
more details
39638


42788


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Kelowna SPCA >




42518


TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017

Galleries
Our most explosive gif gallery yet is here! untitled This box only opens if all the tiny blocks are moved in the correct sequence...
TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The beat goes on. Mom hears her son’s heart beat again in...
This close-up magic trick will blow your mind!
Must Watch
Please, no one explain to us how this works we just want to...
John Legend feels Ariana Grande’s pain over Manchester attack
Music
John Legend has offered his support to Ariana Grande after a...
Dude surfs flying drone to deliver ball to Portuguese soccer pitch
Must Watch
Seriously, does this whole affair remind anyone else of the Green...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42752
39499