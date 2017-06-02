Trooper rocks RLP

Since it was built nearly 10 years ago, Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna has never been a venue for a concert.

Until now.

Vancouver rock legends Trooper and local group Rann Berry and the Random Act played the maiden show at the home of the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night.

More than 1,500 people yelled, cheered and sang along to all of the groups big hits, from the opening number, We're Here For A Good Time, to the show-stopping closing number, the classic Raise A Little Hell.

And, ever the showman, frontman Ra McGuire had the crowd in the palm of his hand for the entire night.

As with any opening night however, there were a few missteps. The sound was spotty at best at times and, during Brian Smith's incredible guitar solo, the PA cut out altogether, prompting McGuire to say they would play on regardless.

But, for the most part, it was an good first effort. Music fans will likely give the venue another try.