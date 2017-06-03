41717
Watershed walk eye opener

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance invites the public to a community information meeting on Tuesday.

A panel of concerned residents and invited experts, including water quality specialists, First Nations representatives, Interior Health officials, environmentalists, and forestry representatives will discuss watershed issues including: logging, mining, road construction, pine beetle kill and cattle grazing.

â€‹Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin, a member of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, will be in attendance.

The group's stated purpose is to ensure the quantity and quality of community drinking water.

The meeting is set for 7-8 p.m. for presentations and questions, 8-9 p.m. for conversation, at the 50+ Centre, 5672 Beach Ave., in Peachland.

Last month, group members took a two-hour tour of Deep Creek and the Peachland water reservoir intake area.

Retired forester Chris King offered some insight on the Deep Creek mud slide off Munroe Forestry Road and dam clearing excavation along the creek.

Organizers said it was "an eye-opening, educational experience that cemented the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance community and their goal to save the area for our drinking water and the ecosystem that supports it."

The group has also set up a Peachland Watershed Awareness Field Day June 17 at the Peachland Riding Club, on Princeton Avenue. 

Members will host a variety of organized group outings including, guided walks, hikes, mountain bike and dirt bike excursions, ATV and horseback rides to tour the watershed and view potential threats from logging.

