West Kelowna  

Thai Fusion shot up

A West Kelowna restaurant was hit with a hail of bullets early Friday.

Thai Fusion owner Atsawin (Luke) Sumpantarat says the attack came early in the morning, when someone fired multiple shots at the front of the building.

No one was around or injured during the incident, which is the latest in an ongoing and escalating series of attacks against the popular eatery.

For more information on the attack, and what Sumpantarat and the RCMP are doing about it, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website Okanagan Edge.

