Thai Fusion shot up

A West Kelowna restaurant was hit with a hail of bullets early Friday.

Thai Fusion owner Atsawin (Luke) Sumpantarat says the attack came early in the morning, when someone fired multiple shots at the front of the building.

No one was around or injured during the incident, which is the latest in an ongoing and escalating series of attacks against the popular eatery.

