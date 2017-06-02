41299
Green Bay under water

West Kelowna Fire Crews were on Green Bay Road installing a dam by the canal to keep the high waters at bay on Thursday, as lake water floods the neighbourhood. 

"We are trying to relieve some of the pressure from the lake that is effecting residents' homes," said Chad Gartrell, assistant fire chief. "We put a dam head down through the soil into the sand and that gives us the ability to pump water out from behind it back over to the lakeside."

Green Bay Resident Judy Colden has been living in her home for eleven years and has never seen it this bad.

"We are having a major problem," she said. "My husband has been working day and night trying to keep the water from coming in our home. He took a week off work so he could do this.

"It's a good thing they are fixing up the canal today. They are taking down the water gradually which will bring the water down a bit to help us."

Judy says she plans on sticking in her home as long as she can.

"I have to stay here, I don't want to leave."

