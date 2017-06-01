Hazmat at storage unit

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

The hazmat team arrived on scene just after 5:30 p.m.

"The hazmat team made entry and were able to gather some video," said Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. "After viewing the video we have determined that it would require additional expertise," Brolund said.

That additional expertise will come from the RCMP.

"The situation is stable. We are comfortable from a public safety perspective. We will be here for a couple of hours to determine the next steps and to support the RCMP," Brolund added.

UPDATE: 4:22 p.m.

RCMP and paramedics are now also on scene at the hazmat incident at National Storage.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

The hazmat situation on the Westside does not apparently involve a fire, but rather a chemical spill.

Firefighters at the scene are awaiting the arrival of a hazmat team.

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters and hazmat crews have been called to a West Kelowna storage facility.

There is reportedly a fire at National Storage on Westlake Road, beside Highway 97.

