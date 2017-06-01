Hazmat at storage centre

42377
UPDATE: 4:22 p.m.

RCMP and paramedics are now also on scene at the hazmat incident at National Storage.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

The hazmat situation on the Westside does not apparently involve a fire, but rather a chemical spill.

Firefighters at the scene are awaiting the arrival of a hazmat team.

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters and hazmat crews have been called to a West Kelowna storage facility.

There is reportedly a fire at National Storage on Westlake Road, beside Highway 97.

The severity of that fire is not yet known, but Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.

We will update with more details as they come in.

